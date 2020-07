Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage pet friendly

Updated home on quiet street includes beautiful entry with travertine tile leading to staircase with iron spindles,eat in kitchen with granite counters,upgraded tile back splash,huge living area with wood floors and large wood burning fireplace,large master bedroom down with separate vanities,circular driveway in front,lots of parking,2 car garage plus carport. No cats,1 dog allowed but must be 30 lbs. or less.