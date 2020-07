Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave range

Adorable and cozy home with a large covered patio and storage building. In the last few years the windows and air conditioning unit have been replaced along with appliances including dishwasher, microwave and smooth-top range. New garage door installed last year. Landlord has installed a waterline to the refrigerator but tenant must provide their own refrigerator. The single bath is a Jack and Jill but more like a bath and a half. This home will not last long.