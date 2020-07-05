2404 Guerrero Drive

Amenities

Stunning duplex in Carrollton boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a corner lot for added privacy! Kitchen is classy with granite counter tops, stainless steel French-door refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven and white cabinets. Washer & dryer are also included!! Both restrooms have granite counter tops. Wood-like laminate in common areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Great-sized backyard - perfect for relaxing! Located in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD and minutes from President George Bush Turnpike...this house is a must-see! Please Note: Property is tenant occupied until 3/2/2020.



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $0, Available 3/8/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

