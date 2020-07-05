All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:08 PM

2404 Guerrero Drive

2404 Guerrero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Guerrero Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning duplex in Carrollton boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a corner lot for added privacy! Kitchen is classy with granite counter tops, stainless steel French-door refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven and white cabinets. Washer & dryer are also included!! Both restrooms have granite counter tops. Wood-like laminate in common areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Great-sized backyard - perfect for relaxing! Located in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD and minutes from President George Bush Turnpike...this house is a must-see! Please Note: Property is tenant occupied until 3/2/2020.

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $0, Available 3/8/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Guerrero Drive have any available units?
2404 Guerrero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Guerrero Drive have?
Some of 2404 Guerrero Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Guerrero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Guerrero Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Guerrero Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Guerrero Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Guerrero Drive offer parking?
No, 2404 Guerrero Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2404 Guerrero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2404 Guerrero Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Guerrero Drive have a pool?
No, 2404 Guerrero Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Guerrero Drive have accessible units?
No, 2404 Guerrero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Guerrero Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Guerrero Drive has units with dishwashers.

