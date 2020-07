Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled!! Beautifully established community right by George Bush, Dallas North Toll, & 35 for easy commute with lots of shopping, parks, and activities near by. Spacious living, wood floors, tiled in the right spots, and great for entertainment inside and out; this one is ready for your own personal touch so bring your app today!