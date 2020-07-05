All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2224 Montclair Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2224 Montclair Place
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:17 PM

2224 Montclair Place

2224 Montclair Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2224 Montclair Place, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just in time for summer, This family, pet friendly home boasts a spacious yard with a pool. Located on a cul de sac and conveniently located between the Dallas North Tollway, George Bush 190 & I35. . Lots of natural light, updated flooring, spacious living area includes a fireplace and views through the newly installed sliding glass door to the covered side patio. Eat in kitchen comes with a refrigerator & dishwasher, master suite boasts a walk in closet and private bath. Lots of extra storage and built ins throughout home. For your fur babies a doggie door is installed for easy access to yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Montclair Place have any available units?
2224 Montclair Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 Montclair Place have?
Some of 2224 Montclair Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Montclair Place currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Montclair Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Montclair Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 Montclair Place is pet friendly.
Does 2224 Montclair Place offer parking?
Yes, 2224 Montclair Place offers parking.
Does 2224 Montclair Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 Montclair Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Montclair Place have a pool?
Yes, 2224 Montclair Place has a pool.
Does 2224 Montclair Place have accessible units?
No, 2224 Montclair Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Montclair Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 Montclair Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District