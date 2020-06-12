2221 Meadowstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This property is like no other and is an amazing opportunity to lease.This property has everything you are lookin for,from very high ceilings in the lIving room including a chimney through lots of naturel light throughout the home, this property has everything you are looking for. separate are for dinning room, Kitchen has ample space with breakfast area. Master bedrooms is Upstairs with additional 2 other bedroom. The master bathroom has an hotel boutique feeling and is fully renovated with frameless shower. Outside patio & backyard with grass can be used to entertain friends.Lawn service front and back is already included on the monthly fee.

This is a MUST SEE.