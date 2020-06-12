All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2221 Meadowstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2221 Meadowstone Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 11:57 AM

2221 Meadowstone Drive

2221 Meadowstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2221 Meadowstone Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is like no other and is an amazing opportunity to lease.This property has everything you are lookin for,from very high ceilings in the lIving room including a chimney through lots of naturel light throughout the home, this property has everything you are looking for. separate are for dinning room, Kitchen has ample space with breakfast area. Master bedrooms is Upstairs with additional 2 other bedroom. The master bathroom has an hotel boutique feeling and is fully renovated with frameless shower. Outside patio & backyard with grass can be used to entertain friends.Lawn service front and back is already included on the monthly fee.
This is a MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Meadowstone Drive have any available units?
2221 Meadowstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Meadowstone Drive have?
Some of 2221 Meadowstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Meadowstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Meadowstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Meadowstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2221 Meadowstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2221 Meadowstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Meadowstone Drive offers parking.
Does 2221 Meadowstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Meadowstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Meadowstone Drive have a pool?
No, 2221 Meadowstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Meadowstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2221 Meadowstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Meadowstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Meadowstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District