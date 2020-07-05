All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2216 Placid Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2216 Placid Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2216 Placid Drive

2216 Placid Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2216 Placid Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Priced under market. Currently leased for 1895 per month. Beautiful Renovation. Granite Countertops and undermount sinks in all wet areas. Gorgeous Commercial Luxury Vin WOOD FLOORING. Uupgraded lighting and ceiling fans. All walls and ceiling have been textured with modern texture and painted beautiful colors. Best location in the DFW area. Just a block away from George Bush Frwy. Close to all major freeways. Minutes from the all major Air Ports including Addison. HOME SHOWS LIKE NEW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Placid Drive have any available units?
2216 Placid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Placid Drive have?
Some of 2216 Placid Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Placid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Placid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Placid Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2216 Placid Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2216 Placid Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2216 Placid Drive offers parking.
Does 2216 Placid Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2216 Placid Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Placid Drive have a pool?
No, 2216 Placid Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Placid Drive have accessible units?
No, 2216 Placid Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Placid Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 Placid Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District