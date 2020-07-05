Priced under market. Currently leased for 1895 per month. Beautiful Renovation. Granite Countertops and undermount sinks in all wet areas. Gorgeous Commercial Luxury Vin WOOD FLOORING. Uupgraded lighting and ceiling fans. All walls and ceiling have been textured with modern texture and painted beautiful colors. Best location in the DFW area. Just a block away from George Bush Frwy. Close to all major freeways. Minutes from the all major Air Ports including Addison. HOME SHOWS LIKE NEW.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2216 Placid Drive have any available units?
2216 Placid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Placid Drive have?
Some of 2216 Placid Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Placid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Placid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.