2216 Placid Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Priced under market. Currently leased for 1895 per month. Beautiful Renovation. Granite Countertops and undermount sinks in all wet areas. Gorgeous Commercial Luxury Vin WOOD FLOORING. Uupgraded lighting and ceiling fans. All walls and ceiling have been textured with modern texture and painted beautiful colors. Best location in the DFW area. Just a block away from George Bush Frwy. Close to all major freeways. Minutes from the all major Air Ports including Addison. HOME SHOWS LIKE NEW.