Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Great 3 bedrooms half-duplex with 2 full baths, laminated wood floors through out the house. Large living room features a brick raised hearth fireplace with gas starter. Comfortable master suite with two separated closets , bath has double sink vanity. Great sized kitchen with attached dining area. Rear 2 car garage entry. Recently painted the whole house. Very open and bright. Convenience location and in a private setting.