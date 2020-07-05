2147 Willow Place

Amenities
Totally updated, well cared for duplex with large yard for entertaining. Updates include new paint, flooring thru out and updated kitchen and bathrooms just to name a few. Too many updates to list hear but if pics are worth a thousand words - you can stop your rental search now! This home is upgraded as if owner was going to live here but lucky you ! It's for rent ! Perfectly located near parks, well sought after schools, shopping, with easy access to 161 & I35, you will be home in no time. All appliances, yard maintenance included. Must be 18yrs., no pets, no smokers. SHED IN BACK, NOT INCLUDED.