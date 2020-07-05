2147 Willow Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Totally updated, well cared for duplex with large yard for entertaining. Updates include new paint, flooring thru out and updated kitchen and bathrooms just to name a few. Too many updates to list hear but if pics are worth a thousand words - you can stop your rental search now! This home is upgraded as if owner was going to live here but lucky you ! It's for rent ! Perfectly located near parks, well sought after schools, shopping, with easy access to 161 & I35, you will be home in no time. All appliances, yard maintenance included. Must be 18yrs., no pets, no smokers. SHED IN BACK, NOT INCLUDED.