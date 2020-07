Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great updated Townhome in Country Villas with a Community pool, Tennis courts, Lawn care & exterior maintenance included by HOA! This home features very open plan with lots of windows and vaulted ceiling in the living room. The home features large Master bedroom down with walkout deck for relaxing. Two bedrooms upstairs with outside full bath. Upstairs also has open loft for game&media area.