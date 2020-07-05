All apartments in Carrollton
2141 Stradivarius Lane

2141 Stradivarius Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2141 Stradivarius Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 2 bedroom in North Carrollton! Split bedroom floor plan is perfect for roommates or small family. Lovely laminate flooring with floor to ceiling brick fireplace and bronze fixtures. Nice bright kitchen with gray rectangle floor tile, dark counters and white cabinets. Energy efficient double pane windows. Nice sized backyard! Refrigerator included! App fee $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 or over. Use TAR Lease application & submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case. Listing Agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 Stradivarius Lane have any available units?
2141 Stradivarius Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2141 Stradivarius Lane have?
Some of 2141 Stradivarius Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 Stradivarius Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2141 Stradivarius Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 Stradivarius Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2141 Stradivarius Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2141 Stradivarius Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2141 Stradivarius Lane offers parking.
Does 2141 Stradivarius Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2141 Stradivarius Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 Stradivarius Lane have a pool?
No, 2141 Stradivarius Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2141 Stradivarius Lane have accessible units?
No, 2141 Stradivarius Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 Stradivarius Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2141 Stradivarius Lane has units with dishwashers.

