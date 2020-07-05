2141 Stradivarius Lane

Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom in North Carrollton! Split bedroom floor plan is perfect for roommates or small family. Lovely laminate flooring with floor to ceiling brick fireplace and bronze fixtures. Nice bright kitchen with gray rectangle floor tile, dark counters and white cabinets. Energy efficient double pane windows. Nice sized backyard! Refrigerator included! App fee $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 or over. Use TAR Lease application & submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case. Listing Agent is owner.