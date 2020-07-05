2127 Rockwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Newly remolded home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Rollingwood Estates in Carrollton! Large living room with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen is great for entertaining with a new island that has plenty of storage cabinets and decorative shelving. Large master with ceiling fan, stand up shower in master bath. Large backyard with an open patio and privacy fence. Both secondary bedrooms have ceiling fans as well. Home is within walking distance to Martha Pointer Park, which has a playground, tennis courts, pond and pavilion. Close proximity to all major highways, toll roads, shopping and entertainment.