All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2127 Rockwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2127 Rockwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2127 Rockwood Drive

2127 Rockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2127 Rockwood Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Newly remolded home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Rollingwood Estates in Carrollton! Large living room with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen is great for entertaining with a new island that has plenty of storage cabinets and decorative shelving. Large master with ceiling fan, stand up shower in master bath. Large backyard with an open patio and privacy fence. Both secondary bedrooms have ceiling fans as well. Home is within walking distance to Martha Pointer Park, which has a playground, tennis courts, pond and pavilion. Close proximity to all major highways, toll roads, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 Rockwood Drive have any available units?
2127 Rockwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 Rockwood Drive have?
Some of 2127 Rockwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 Rockwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2127 Rockwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 Rockwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2127 Rockwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2127 Rockwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2127 Rockwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2127 Rockwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 Rockwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 Rockwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2127 Rockwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2127 Rockwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2127 Rockwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 Rockwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2127 Rockwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District