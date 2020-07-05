2118 Cologne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Completely updated home with granite counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms, large kitchen with granite offers stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. Remodeled bathrooms with granite and under mount sink reglazed bathtubs, fresh paint, all walls have rounded corners, no popcorn ceiling, ceramic tile floors downstairs and engineered wood upstairs no carpet. Radiant barrier decking on roof to help repel heat in summer, energy efficient windows, gas fireplace and water heater, Trane A/C. Convenient to North Dallas Tollway, George Bush, I-35, Sam Rayburn Tollway. Nice yard and upgraded/improved patio area for entertaining. No pets. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1595 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.