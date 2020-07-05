All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2118 Cologne Drive

2118 Cologne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2118 Cologne Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely updated home with granite counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms, large kitchen with granite offers stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. Remodeled bathrooms with granite and under mount sink reglazed bathtubs, fresh paint, all walls have rounded corners, no popcorn ceiling, ceramic tile floors downstairs and engineered wood upstairs no carpet. Radiant barrier decking on roof to help repel heat in summer, energy efficient windows, gas fireplace and water heater, Trane A/C. Convenient to North Dallas Tollway, George Bush, I-35, Sam Rayburn Tollway. Nice yard and upgraded/improved patio area for entertaining. No pets. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1595 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Cologne Drive have any available units?
2118 Cologne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 Cologne Drive have?
Some of 2118 Cologne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Cologne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Cologne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Cologne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2118 Cologne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2118 Cologne Drive offer parking?
No, 2118 Cologne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2118 Cologne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Cologne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Cologne Drive have a pool?
No, 2118 Cologne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Cologne Drive have accessible units?
No, 2118 Cologne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Cologne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Cologne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

