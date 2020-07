Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool garage media room

Beautiful light & bright corner lot home in sought after LISD. Updated island kitchen offers stainless appliances,gas cook top, breakfast room with fireplace & a view of the lovely back yard! Master retreat boasts large master bath with walk-in closet, double sinks and jetted tub. Private Backyard Retreat offers trees, shade & yard for pool or play. Covered Carport to park two cars. garage Converted in to large 3rd living area or can be used as Media room.