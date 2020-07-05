All apartments in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX
2101 Greenview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2101 Greenview Drive

2101 Greenview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Greenview Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath home in desirable Carrollton neighborhood. Spacious living room with fireplace & built-ins, formal dining area, large master suite with jetted tub & separate shower on first level, 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets plus hall bath. Generous backyard with covered patio. 2 car garage. Great location -- short drive to Plano and Legacy West. Walk to schools & Harvest Run Park. New kitchen flooring is being installed to match laminate flooring throughout first floor -- photos will be updated once complete.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Greenview Drive have any available units?
2101 Greenview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Greenview Drive have?
Some of 2101 Greenview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Greenview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Greenview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Greenview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Greenview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2101 Greenview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Greenview Drive offers parking.
Does 2101 Greenview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Greenview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Greenview Drive have a pool?
No, 2101 Greenview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Greenview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2101 Greenview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Greenview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Greenview Drive has units with dishwashers.

