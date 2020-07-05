2101 Greenview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath home in desirable Carrollton neighborhood. Spacious living room with fireplace & built-ins, formal dining area, large master suite with jetted tub & separate shower on first level, 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets plus hall bath. Generous backyard with covered patio. 2 car garage. Great location -- short drive to Plano and Legacy West. Walk to schools & Harvest Run Park. New kitchen flooring is being installed to match laminate flooring throughout first floor -- photos will be updated once complete.