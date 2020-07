Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy two story home. Only Master suite upstairs,Two bedrooms downstairs.Living room with Vaulted ceiling, wood floors in Liveing , Dining area & two bedrooms. Light & Bright. Convenient location with easy access to Highway & Tollway, Walk to School elementary and Middle school. Ready move in condition. New carpet, new granite counter top, ceiling fan in every room, storm door. Must see.