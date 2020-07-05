All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated February 27 2020 at 7:53 AM

2057 Arbor Creek Drive

2057 Arbor Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2057 Arbor Creek Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful rental opportunity in highly desirable Diamond Ridge Neighborhood of Carrollton. This is a 2 story move-in ready property, surrounded by top rated schools. Amazing floor plan with 5 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and separate formals. Eat in kitchen comes with a large island and access to the yard. Large Master bedroom on the first floor by the entry. Master bath with separate shower & walk-in closet. Fantastic location with easy access to hwys, close to schools, shopping & dining! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2057 Arbor Creek Drive have any available units?
2057 Arbor Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 2057 Arbor Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2057 Arbor Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2057 Arbor Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2057 Arbor Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2057 Arbor Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 2057 Arbor Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2057 Arbor Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2057 Arbor Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2057 Arbor Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2057 Arbor Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2057 Arbor Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2057 Arbor Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2057 Arbor Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2057 Arbor Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2057 Arbor Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2057 Arbor Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

