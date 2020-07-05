2057 Arbor Creek Drive

Amenities

walk in closets fireplace oven

Beautiful rental opportunity in highly desirable Diamond Ridge Neighborhood of Carrollton. This is a 2 story move-in ready property, surrounded by top rated schools. Amazing floor plan with 5 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and separate formals. Eat in kitchen comes with a large island and access to the yard. Large Master bedroom on the first floor by the entry. Master bath with separate shower & walk-in closet. Fantastic location with easy access to hwys, close to schools, shopping & dining! A must see!