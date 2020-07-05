2029 Greenstone Trl

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 05/25/20 2029 Greenstone Trail - Property Id: 121557



FOR RENT:

Recently updated single story, three bedroom, two bath home in desirable North Carrollton neighborhood. This home has a spacious open floor plan, updated landscaping, automatic sprinkler system, tamper-resistant outlets, and programmable light switch dimmers throughout. The living room features tall vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, large windows. Both bathrooms in the home are are updated en-suites. Two car garage with large driveway and ally access. Spacious backyard has a new custom play set, and the home is within walking distance to neighborhood park and local schools. Dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook, and living room all flow into the open floor plan. The kitchen features quartz countertops, wood- looking tile, and stainless steel appliances. Master en-suite bathroom has an oversized shower with double shower heads / dual controls, corner jacuzzi bathtub, walk-in closet, and a modern barn door. LISD.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121557

Property Id 121557



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5678596)