Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:13 AM

2029 Greenstone Trl

2029 Greenstone Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2029 Greenstone Trail, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 05/25/20 2029 Greenstone Trail - Property Id: 121557

FOR RENT:
Recently updated single story, three bedroom, two bath home in desirable North Carrollton neighborhood. This home has a spacious open floor plan, updated landscaping, automatic sprinkler system, tamper-resistant outlets, and programmable light switch dimmers throughout. The living room features tall vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, large windows. Both bathrooms in the home are are updated en-suites. Two car garage with large driveway and ally access. Spacious backyard has a new custom play set, and the home is within walking distance to neighborhood park and local schools. Dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook, and living room all flow into the open floor plan. The kitchen features quartz countertops, wood- looking tile, and stainless steel appliances. Master en-suite bathroom has an oversized shower with double shower heads / dual controls, corner jacuzzi bathtub, walk-in closet, and a modern barn door. LISD.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121557
Property Id 121557

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5678596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 Greenstone Trl have any available units?
2029 Greenstone Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 Greenstone Trl have?
Some of 2029 Greenstone Trl's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 Greenstone Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Greenstone Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Greenstone Trl pet-friendly?
No, 2029 Greenstone Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2029 Greenstone Trl offer parking?
Yes, 2029 Greenstone Trl offers parking.
Does 2029 Greenstone Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 Greenstone Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Greenstone Trl have a pool?
No, 2029 Greenstone Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2029 Greenstone Trl have accessible units?
No, 2029 Greenstone Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Greenstone Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2029 Greenstone Trl has units with dishwashers.

