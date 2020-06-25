All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2025 Springwood Place

2025 Springwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

2025 Springwood Place, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Carrollton! Living room boasts vaulted ceilings, brick wood burning fireplace with mantle and wet bar. The dining area is off of living room overlooking the backyard. Kitchen complete with granite counter tops & tons of cabinets. Utility room off of the kitchen. Private entrance to master from the patio. Master suite with dual vanities, separate shower, garden tub, decorative lighting, and natural light. Great central location near all major highways, parks, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Springwood Place have any available units?
2025 Springwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Springwood Place have?
Some of 2025 Springwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Springwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Springwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Springwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Springwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2025 Springwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Springwood Place offers parking.
Does 2025 Springwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Springwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Springwood Place have a pool?
No, 2025 Springwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Springwood Place have accessible units?
No, 2025 Springwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Springwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 Springwood Place has units with dishwashers.

