2025 Springwood Place

Cozy 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Carrollton! Living room boasts vaulted ceilings, brick wood burning fireplace with mantle and wet bar. The dining area is off of living room overlooking the backyard. Kitchen complete with granite counter tops & tons of cabinets. Utility room off of the kitchen. Private entrance to master from the patio. Master suite with dual vanities, separate shower, garden tub, decorative lighting, and natural light. Great central location near all major highways, parks, and shopping.