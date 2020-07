Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath homes is close to schools, parks and shopping! This lovely home has beautiful spacious 'eat in' kitchen with granite counter tops, and all appliances including washer and dryer included! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, fireplace in living room. Master bath has jetted garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet.