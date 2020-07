Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Beautifully updated, well cared for home in a great location is ready for new tenants Oct 1! There is brand new vinyl plank flooring in living and bedrooms, granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, brand new fence in the large back yard plus a huge game room. No carpet! This cul de sac lot is in a great location with easy access to PGBT, 35, and DNT.