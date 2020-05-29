Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

2017 Chatsworth Rd. Available 04/17/20 Wonderful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home Located in the Heart of Carrollton! - Wonderful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home Located in the Heart of Carrollton! This lovely property features an open floor plan, plush carpeting and lots of natural light. Eat-in kitchen. Large living area features brick wood-burning fireplace and huge windows. Spacious bedrooms w carpet and neutral colored paint. Master suite w ceiling fan has walk-in shower and linen cabinet. Backyard is fenced w shade trees. Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Community park and playground. Walking distance to elementary school. Easy access to local highways.



(RLNE2065080)