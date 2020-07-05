Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007
Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:41 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007
2016 Sancerre Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2016 Sancerre Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrollton, TX 75007 - Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
(RLNE5050970)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 have any available units?
2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 is pet friendly.
Does 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 offer parking?
No, 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 does not offer parking.
Does 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 have a pool?
No, 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 have accessible units?
No, 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 Sancerre Ln, Carrolton, Texas 75007 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Similar Pages
Carrollton 1 Bedrooms
Carrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with Parking
Carrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Indian Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District