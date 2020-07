Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range Property Amenities dog park fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A very beautiful home, in a great location of Carrollton. Three bedroom, two bathroom with a two car garage. This home has brand new floors, blackout blinds, remote smart fans and complete with a new sprinkler system. A nice added feature is the tankless water heater. The kitchen offers granite countertops and a new gas stove. There is a great back yard with a fire pit and dog run. This home will include lawn care and a pet cleanup service.