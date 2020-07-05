2011 Via Bravo

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath stand alone house in a very quiet neighborhood. Master is down stairs. 2 car garage with a automatic openers. This home is very close to all Metroplex roads, toll roads, and approximately 6 miles to light rail station on Frankford near I-35. Close shopping and grocery stores. Laminate flooring upstairs and living room and in Master bedroom. No carpet in the home except stairs. Bathrooms have been updated. Screened in porch. Greenbelt within walking distance. New AC installed 1 year ago. New LOW-E windows were installed 2 year ago. No pets, no smoking in the home. Tar application. Refrigerator included.