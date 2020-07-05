All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2011 Via Bravo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2011 Via Bravo
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:17 PM

2011 Via Bravo

2011 via Bravo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2011 via Bravo, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath stand alone house in a very quiet neighborhood. Master is down stairs. 2 car garage with a automatic openers. This home is very close to all Metroplex roads, toll roads, and approximately 6 miles to light rail station on Frankford near I-35. Close shopping and grocery stores. Laminate flooring upstairs and living room and in Master bedroom. No carpet in the home except stairs. Bathrooms have been updated. Screened in porch. Greenbelt within walking distance. New AC installed 1 year ago. New LOW-E windows were installed 2 year ago. No pets, no smoking in the home. Tar application. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Via Bravo have any available units?
2011 Via Bravo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Via Bravo have?
Some of 2011 Via Bravo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Via Bravo currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Via Bravo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Via Bravo pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Via Bravo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2011 Via Bravo offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Via Bravo offers parking.
Does 2011 Via Bravo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Via Bravo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Via Bravo have a pool?
No, 2011 Via Bravo does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Via Bravo have accessible units?
No, 2011 Via Bravo does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Via Bravo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Via Bravo has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District