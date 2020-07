Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated and upgraded stunner in very desirable Carillon Hills neighborhood. Home has just received long list of upgrades including new SS appliances, new Granite counters, all new painting and all floors and light fixtures have been replaced. Carillon Hills is desired for its great location, with parks, shopping and schools near by.