2003 Diamond Ridge Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

N. Carrollton’s most desirable location, excellent schools !



Fantastic location with super easy access to George Bush, The Dallas North Tollway, 121 and I35!

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR rent in the area! Simply stunning, SINGLE STORY home backing to green belt This immaculate 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home also has 2 living areas PLUS wood floors throughout the family room, dining room living areas.2 Fireplaces,Master bedroom separated from kids rooms.Gas cook top,island in kitchen,laundry has a sink,