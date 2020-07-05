All apartments in Carrollton
2003 Diamond Ridge Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 5:54 PM

2003 Diamond Ridge Drive

2003 Diamond Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Diamond Ridge Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
N. Carrollton’s most desirable location, excellent schools !

Fantastic location with super easy access to George Bush, The Dallas North Tollway, 121 and I35!
THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR rent in the area! Simply stunning, SINGLE STORY home backing to green belt This immaculate 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home also has 2 living areas PLUS wood floors throughout the family room, dining room living areas.2 Fireplaces,Master bedroom separated from kids rooms.Gas cook top,island in kitchen,laundry has a sink,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

