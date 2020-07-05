1944 Chesham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,141 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace. Galley style kitchen with lots of cabinet space! Formal living and dining rooms. Master suite with dual sinks and garden tub. Spacious rooms throughout. Backyard with mature tree, perfect for pets! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.