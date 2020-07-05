All apartments in Carrollton
1944 Chesham Drive

1944 Chesham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1944 Chesham Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,141 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace. Galley style kitchen with lots of cabinet space! Formal living and dining rooms. Master suite with dual sinks and garden tub. Spacious rooms throughout. Backyard with mature tree, perfect for pets! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Chesham Drive have any available units?
1944 Chesham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1944 Chesham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Chesham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Chesham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1944 Chesham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1944 Chesham Drive offer parking?
No, 1944 Chesham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1944 Chesham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 Chesham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Chesham Drive have a pool?
No, 1944 Chesham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Chesham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1944 Chesham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Chesham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1944 Chesham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1944 Chesham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1944 Chesham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

