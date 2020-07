Amenities

pet friendly garage playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable home in terrific Carrollton neighborhood. Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a 2 car garage and fenced in backyard! Community playground within walking distance and conveniently located near major highways! This home features an open floor plan, along with all the amenities you're looking for!



*Please note initial lease term will end May 2020.



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1853-carver-dr



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195