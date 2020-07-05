1806 Castille Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Special! If you bring a deposit by 1.21.2019, you will get 45 days of free rent!! Also, we will waive the admin fee if you apply the same day that you view the home!**



You MUST move in 14 days after applying



Unique 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,930 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Neutral, cool color themed home. Dark wood floors throughout. Kitchen with gray cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms throughout! Master bath with walk in shower. Backyard with patio and shed for storage! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.