Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1804 Glengarry Dr

1804 Glengarry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Glengarry Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Carrollton home for rent 3 bed 2 bath 2 car $1650 - Property Id: 100653

Carrollton home for rent available now. 3 beds 2 bath 2 car garage 2 living with all appliances includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Nice large backyard with storage, front gated garden entrance. PLEASE complete the customer Questionniare to schedule your appointment to see the home. If you want to apply now just click apply. Requirements: 1 yr lease min, No pets, $1650 a month $1650 deposit No inside smoking. See video tour at Devore Realty on YouTube.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100653
Property Id 100653

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4710966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Glengarry Dr have any available units?
1804 Glengarry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 Glengarry Dr have?
Some of 1804 Glengarry Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Glengarry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Glengarry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Glengarry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Glengarry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1804 Glengarry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Glengarry Dr offers parking.
Does 1804 Glengarry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 Glengarry Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Glengarry Dr have a pool?
No, 1804 Glengarry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Glengarry Dr have accessible units?
No, 1804 Glengarry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Glengarry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Glengarry Dr has units with dishwashers.

