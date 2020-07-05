1804 Glengarry Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Carrollton home for rent 3 bed 2 bath 2 car $1650 - Property Id: 100653



Carrollton home for rent available now. 3 beds 2 bath 2 car garage 2 living with all appliances includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Nice large backyard with storage, front gated garden entrance. PLEASE complete the customer Questionniare to schedule your appointment to see the home. If you want to apply now just click apply. Requirements: 1 yr lease min, No pets, $1650 a month $1650 deposit No inside smoking. See video tour at Devore Realty on YouTube.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100653

Property Id 100653



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4710966)