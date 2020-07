Amenities

recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Bring your pickiest client and this will be the last house you have to show. Remodeled along with a very private yard. Power gate, sprinkler system, security system, all part of what most people are looking for.

Please let me know if there is any information I am missing.



FOR LEASE ONLY. FOR LEASE ONLY. FOR LEASE ONLY. FOR LEASE ONLY