1703 Countryside

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in The Homestead. The house is spacious and comfortable with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, formal dining room, an office, kitchen with breakfast nook, and a large living room. Gas fireplace, large pergola covered patio for entertaining and hardwoods throughout. Large back yard with electric gate and a beautiful large front porch overlooking a nature preserve. The home is walking distance to the elementary school and the community pool. It is also walking distance to several parks. This is a fantastic home!