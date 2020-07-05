All apartments in Carrollton
1703 Countryside
1703 Countryside

1703 Countryside · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Countryside, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in The Homestead. The house is spacious and comfortable with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, formal dining room, an office, kitchen with breakfast nook, and a large living room. Gas fireplace, large pergola covered patio for entertaining and hardwoods throughout. Large back yard with electric gate and a beautiful large front porch overlooking a nature preserve. The home is walking distance to the elementary school and the community pool. It is also walking distance to several parks. This is a fantastic home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Countryside have any available units?
1703 Countryside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 Countryside have?
Some of 1703 Countryside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Countryside currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Countryside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Countryside pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 Countryside is pet friendly.
Does 1703 Countryside offer parking?
No, 1703 Countryside does not offer parking.
Does 1703 Countryside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1703 Countryside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Countryside have a pool?
Yes, 1703 Countryside has a pool.
Does 1703 Countryside have accessible units?
No, 1703 Countryside does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Countryside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 Countryside has units with dishwashers.

