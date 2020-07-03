1525 Dimmit Drive

Amenities
Recently upgraded and maintained custom built home in a wonderful neighborhood. Club House & Community Pool, Jogging Trail, Wood floor , blinds, new paint and new carpet. New wood flooring , new tiling ,brand new appliances, new windows. Brand new 2 units of Air conditions. Both full bathrooms are completely renovated . Open floor plan, extra space in garage, huge backyard, Lots of storage, huge bedrooms and much, much more! Easy access to 121, 190, I 35, and DFW Airport. Exemplary schools. Elementary and Middle schools are just 3 minutes away from the house. Beautiful pathway for walking and a nice park just behind the house.