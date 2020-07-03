1525 Dimmit Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Recently upgraded and maintained custom built home in a wonderful neighborhood. Club House & Community Pool, Jogging Trail, Wood floor , blinds, new paint and new carpet. New wood flooring , new tiling ,brand new appliances, new windows. Brand new 2 units of Air conditions. Both full bathrooms are completely renovated . Open floor plan, extra space in garage, huge backyard, Lots of storage, huge bedrooms and much, much more! Easy access to 121, 190, I 35, and DFW Airport. Exemplary schools. Elementary and Middle schools are just 3 minutes away from the house. Beautiful pathway for walking and a nice park just behind the house.