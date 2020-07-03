All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 27 2020 at 3:45 AM

1525 Dimmit Drive

1525 Dimmit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Dimmit Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Recently upgraded and maintained custom built home in a wonderful neighborhood. Club House & Community Pool, Jogging Trail, Wood floor , blinds, new paint and new carpet. New wood flooring , new tiling ,brand new appliances, new windows. Brand new 2 units of Air conditions. Both full bathrooms are completely renovated . Open floor plan, extra space in garage, huge backyard, Lots of storage, huge bedrooms and much, much more! Easy access to 121, 190, I 35, and DFW Airport. Exemplary schools. Elementary and Middle schools are just 3 minutes away from the house. Beautiful pathway for walking and a nice park just behind the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Dimmit Drive have any available units?
1525 Dimmit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Dimmit Drive have?
Some of 1525 Dimmit Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Dimmit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Dimmit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Dimmit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Dimmit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1525 Dimmit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Dimmit Drive offers parking.
Does 1525 Dimmit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Dimmit Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Dimmit Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1525 Dimmit Drive has a pool.
Does 1525 Dimmit Drive have accessible units?
No, 1525 Dimmit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Dimmit Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Dimmit Drive has units with dishwashers.

