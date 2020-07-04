1513 Broken Bow Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Stunning complete remodel on this 4 bedroom 3.1 bath in Indian Springs!! Home features all the extras with dining room, office or study, gas burning fireplace in family room and game room! Kitchen has new granite counter tops, all new appliances, island and SS refrigerator with breakfast nook overlooking the large backyard. You'll love the large master and bath with walk in tiled shower and separate garden tub, dual sinks and built ins in the walk in closet. Utility room comes with washer and dryer. A must see!

Close to 121 and GB