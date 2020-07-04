All apartments in Carrollton
1513 Broken Bow Trail
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:38 PM

1513 Broken Bow Trail

1513 Broken Bow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Broken Bow Trail, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Stunning complete remodel on this 4 bedroom 3.1 bath in Indian Springs!! Home features all the extras with dining room, office or study, gas burning fireplace in family room and game room! Kitchen has new granite counter tops, all new appliances, island and SS refrigerator with breakfast nook overlooking the large backyard. You'll love the large master and bath with walk in tiled shower and separate garden tub, dual sinks and built ins in the walk in closet. Utility room comes with washer and dryer. A must see!
Close to 121 and GB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Broken Bow Trail have any available units?
1513 Broken Bow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Broken Bow Trail have?
Some of 1513 Broken Bow Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Broken Bow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Broken Bow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Broken Bow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Broken Bow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1513 Broken Bow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Broken Bow Trail offers parking.
Does 1513 Broken Bow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 Broken Bow Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Broken Bow Trail have a pool?
No, 1513 Broken Bow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Broken Bow Trail have accessible units?
No, 1513 Broken Bow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Broken Bow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Broken Bow Trail has units with dishwashers.

