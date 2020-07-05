1308 Cannes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

So Many Extras!! 1) Marble entry & beautiful medallion art; 2) Wood floors on stairs 3) Plantation shutters thru out; 4) KITCHEN: SS appliances, granite counters & floor, stained glass window, stone backsplash, island, commercial vent hood; 5) Butler's pantry; 6) Crown molding & chair rail decor; 7) Fireplace & home theater wiring in Family Room; 8) Built-ins & custom closet storage thru out; 9) Oklahoma flagstone patio & edging; 10) Heated & cooled garage with new GDO; 11) Enlarged driveway; 12) Attic storage; 13) Easy access to I-35 and GBush. Lots to love in this house. Hurry! The listed rent represents a Promotional Discount of $180 per month below normal price.