1308 Cannes Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:32 AM

1308 Cannes Drive

1308 Cannes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Cannes Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
So Many Extras!! 1) Marble entry & beautiful medallion art; 2) Wood floors on stairs 3) Plantation shutters thru out; 4) KITCHEN: SS appliances, granite counters & floor, stained glass window, stone backsplash, island, commercial vent hood; 5) Butler's pantry; 6) Crown molding & chair rail decor; 7) Fireplace & home theater wiring in Family Room; 8) Built-ins & custom closet storage thru out; 9) Oklahoma flagstone patio & edging; 10) Heated & cooled garage with new GDO; 11) Enlarged driveway; 12) Attic storage; 13) Easy access to I-35 and GBush. Lots to love in this house. Hurry! The listed rent represents a Promotional Discount of $180 per month below normal price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Cannes Drive have any available units?
1308 Cannes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Cannes Drive have?
Some of 1308 Cannes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Cannes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Cannes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Cannes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Cannes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1308 Cannes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Cannes Drive offers parking.
Does 1308 Cannes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Cannes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Cannes Drive have a pool?
No, 1308 Cannes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Cannes Drive have accessible units?
No, 1308 Cannes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Cannes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Cannes Drive has units with dishwashers.

