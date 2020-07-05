1305 Ponca Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Immaculate 1 story Meritage home in convenient location with easy access to 121 and I35. In addition to 4 bedrooms, enjoy the comfortable office with gorgeous French doors opening to formal living area. Split floorplan offers privacy for all, with 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with large island and breakfast bar is open to family room and breakfast area with plenty of natural light. Home has water softener installed, and water filtration system in the kitchen. Plenty of space for entertaining on the back patio, complete with an outdoor kitchen area. With all the attention to detail and upgrades found in this home, this house is a must see!!