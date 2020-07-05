All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1305 Ponca Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1305 Ponca Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:19 AM

1305 Ponca Street

1305 Ponca Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1305 Ponca Street, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Immaculate 1 story Meritage home in convenient location with easy access to 121 and I35. In addition to 4 bedrooms, enjoy the comfortable office with gorgeous French doors opening to formal living area. Split floorplan offers privacy for all, with 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with large island and breakfast bar is open to family room and breakfast area with plenty of natural light. Home has water softener installed, and water filtration system in the kitchen. Plenty of space for entertaining on the back patio, complete with an outdoor kitchen area. With all the attention to detail and upgrades found in this home, this house is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Ponca Street have any available units?
1305 Ponca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Ponca Street have?
Some of 1305 Ponca Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Ponca Street currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Ponca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Ponca Street pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Ponca Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1305 Ponca Street offer parking?
No, 1305 Ponca Street does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Ponca Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Ponca Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Ponca Street have a pool?
No, 1305 Ponca Street does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Ponca Street have accessible units?
No, 1305 Ponca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Ponca Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Ponca Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District