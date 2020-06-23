All apartments in Carrollton
1300 Tierra Calle

Location

1300 Tierra Calle, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Welcome home to abundant landscape as you enjoy the great outdoors. Front entry offer covered porch. Brick traditional home has vaulted ceilings adorn a vast family room with ceramic tiled flooring, a skylight, and a floor to ceiling brick fireplace. White on white cabinets with silver pulls, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances are found in this cooks paradise! Kitchen includes a refrigerator, range, built in microwave and dishwasher. Tall ceiling in bedrooms with big windows for plenty of light. Large back yard with tiled patio, great for entertaining.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Tierra Calle have any available units?
1300 Tierra Calle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Tierra Calle have?
Some of 1300 Tierra Calle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Tierra Calle currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Tierra Calle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Tierra Calle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Tierra Calle is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Tierra Calle offer parking?
No, 1300 Tierra Calle does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Tierra Calle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Tierra Calle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Tierra Calle have a pool?
No, 1300 Tierra Calle does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Tierra Calle have accessible units?
No, 1300 Tierra Calle does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Tierra Calle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Tierra Calle has units with dishwashers.

