1108 Apache Lake Drive

Gorgeous and spacious single family home with 4 bedrooms, 3 living areas, study and sunroom in a great neighborhood conveniently located near all schools with easy access to major highways, Legacy West and Frisco entertainment and shopping districts, major corporations along Sam Rayburn and Dallas North Tollway features an open floorplan, wood and tile floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, builtins, butlers pantry, large island kitchen with gas cooktop opens to den, huge master and master closet, jetted tub and separate shower, formal living and dining, breakfast area, ceiling fans in all rooms, French doors to study, large patio, sprinkler and security systems.