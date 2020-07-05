All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1108 Apache Lake Drive

1108 Apache Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Apache Lake Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and spacious single family home with 4 bedrooms, 3 living areas, study and sunroom in a great neighborhood conveniently located near all schools with easy access to major highways, Legacy West and Frisco entertainment and shopping districts, major corporations along Sam Rayburn and Dallas North Tollway features an open floorplan, wood and tile floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, builtins, butlers pantry, large island kitchen with gas cooktop opens to den, huge master and master closet, jetted tub and separate shower, formal living and dining, breakfast area, ceiling fans in all rooms, French doors to study, large patio, sprinkler and security systems.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Apache Lake Drive have any available units?
1108 Apache Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Apache Lake Drive have?
Some of 1108 Apache Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Apache Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Apache Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Apache Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Apache Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1108 Apache Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Apache Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 1108 Apache Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Apache Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Apache Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 1108 Apache Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Apache Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1108 Apache Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Apache Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Apache Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

