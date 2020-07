Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities conference room elevator parking pool garage

Trinity Mills Condo is right behind H-Mart In Carrollton. Near George Bush turnpike and Old Denton Road Easy excess to any place in DFW. Carrollton has International flare of eatery and coffee and bakery places, many more. Excellent life style condo with Meeting room and conference room, swimming pool and gated garage park area Find out the place to be and enjoy urban life style condo. HOA includes Water, maintenance of exteriors for comfortable easy living.