All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1028 Kyan Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1028 Kyan Lane
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:06 AM

1028 Kyan Lane

1028 Kyan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1028 Kyan Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Date Available: July 1st, 2019. Many builder upgrades in this home in Bluffview. Enjoyable open floor plan with large rooms, jetted tub and separate shower in master bath, granite countertops and breakfast bar in large kitchen. HOA pays outside water, sprinkler, mowing, pool & amenity center. 3 beds and 3 full baths, with large living and dining areas. Huge 19x16 master. Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Easy access to I35 and GB190.

3 Bedrooms
- #1 downstairs
- #2 upstairs, attached full bath & closet (NOT walk-in)
- Master Bedroom upstairs with attached master bath w walk-in closet

3 Bathrooms
- #1 downstairs
- #2 upstairs attached
- #3 upstairs Master

ONLY SMALL pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Kyan Lane have any available units?
1028 Kyan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 Kyan Lane have?
Some of 1028 Kyan Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Kyan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Kyan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Kyan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 Kyan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1028 Kyan Lane offer parking?
No, 1028 Kyan Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1028 Kyan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Kyan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Kyan Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1028 Kyan Lane has a pool.
Does 1028 Kyan Lane have accessible units?
No, 1028 Kyan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Kyan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Kyan Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District