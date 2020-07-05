1028 Kyan Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Date Available: July 1st, 2019. Many builder upgrades in this home in Bluffview. Enjoyable open floor plan with large rooms, jetted tub and separate shower in master bath, granite countertops and breakfast bar in large kitchen. HOA pays outside water, sprinkler, mowing, pool & amenity center. 3 beds and 3 full baths, with large living and dining areas. Huge 19x16 master. Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Easy access to I35 and GB190.



3 Bedrooms

- #1 downstairs

- #2 upstairs, attached full bath & closet (NOT walk-in)

- Master Bedroom upstairs with attached master bath w walk-in closet



3 Bathrooms

- #1 downstairs

- #2 upstairs attached

- #3 upstairs Master



ONLY SMALL pets allowed.