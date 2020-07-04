All apartments in Carrollton
1024 Gardenia Street
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:03 AM

1024 Gardenia Street

1024 Gardenia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Gardenia Street, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AWESOME CB JENI townhome with fantastic Carrollton location close to major freeways & transit! This home is an entertainer's delight! Featuring a DETACHED GARAGE with yard space plus 3 bed, 2.5 baths, study, pocket office with 2 dining rooms. Your family will love this gorgeous home! 8 foot raised panel doors on main level & oversized baseboard trim in downstairs living areas. The luxurious feel of this home is visible everywhere you turn! Upgraded kitchen features upgraded stainless steel appliances. HOA maintains sprinkler system. Moving in READY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Gardenia Street have any available units?
1024 Gardenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Gardenia Street have?
Some of 1024 Gardenia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Gardenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Gardenia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Gardenia Street pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Gardenia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1024 Gardenia Street offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Gardenia Street offers parking.
Does 1024 Gardenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Gardenia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Gardenia Street have a pool?
No, 1024 Gardenia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Gardenia Street have accessible units?
No, 1024 Gardenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Gardenia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Gardenia Street has units with dishwashers.

