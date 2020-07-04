1024 Gardenia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AWESOME CB JENI townhome with fantastic Carrollton location close to major freeways & transit! This home is an entertainer's delight! Featuring a DETACHED GARAGE with yard space plus 3 bed, 2.5 baths, study, pocket office with 2 dining rooms. Your family will love this gorgeous home! 8 foot raised panel doors on main level & oversized baseboard trim in downstairs living areas. The luxurious feel of this home is visible everywhere you turn! Upgraded kitchen features upgraded stainless steel appliances. HOA maintains sprinkler system. Moving in READY!!!