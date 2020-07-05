1020 Wiltshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 story home with master bedroom on the first floor. Flexible dining and living areas. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Lots of natural light throughout the home. Beautiful fenced backyard with grass and seating area. 2 car garage with private drive in the rear.