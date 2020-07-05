1020 Wiltshire Drive

Spacious 2 story home with master bedroom on the first floor. Flexible dining and living areas. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Lots of natural light throughout the home. Beautiful fenced backyard with grass and seating area. 2 car garage with private drive in the rear.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
