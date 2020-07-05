All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated May 27 2019 at 5:57 AM

1020 Wiltshire Drive

1020 Wiltshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Wiltshire Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 story home with master bedroom on the first floor. Flexible dining and living areas. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Lots of natural light throughout the home. Beautiful fenced backyard with grass and seating area. 2 car garage with private drive in the rear.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Wiltshire Drive have any available units?
1020 Wiltshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Wiltshire Drive have?
Some of 1020 Wiltshire Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Wiltshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Wiltshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Wiltshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Wiltshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1020 Wiltshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Wiltshire Drive offers parking.
Does 1020 Wiltshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Wiltshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Wiltshire Drive have a pool?
No, 1020 Wiltshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Wiltshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1020 Wiltshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Wiltshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Wiltshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

