All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1008 Peacock Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1008 Peacock Boulevard
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:09 PM

1008 Peacock Boulevard

1008 Peacock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1008 Peacock Boulevard, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Convenience location easy access to highway. Gorgeous Move in ready home, located in Raiford Crossing closes to Hmart, Ranch 99, businesses and offices. This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Upgrade wood floor throughout. Master and study down. Great open floor plan, upgrade wood floor throughout. kitchen with large island and granite counter top. Tons of upgrades, stainless stain appliances, includes double door stainless refrigerator, washer and dryer. Tank-less water heater. Under sink water filter. Media room with built in surround sounds. Spacious game room upstairs. Covered patio. Many designer upgrades you must see! Landlord pays HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Peacock Boulevard have any available units?
1008 Peacock Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Peacock Boulevard have?
Some of 1008 Peacock Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Peacock Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Peacock Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Peacock Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Peacock Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1008 Peacock Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1008 Peacock Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1008 Peacock Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 Peacock Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Peacock Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1008 Peacock Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Peacock Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1008 Peacock Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Peacock Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Peacock Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District