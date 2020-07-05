1008 Peacock Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room media room

Convenience location easy access to highway. Gorgeous Move in ready home, located in Raiford Crossing closes to Hmart, Ranch 99, businesses and offices. This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Upgrade wood floor throughout. Master and study down. Great open floor plan, upgrade wood floor throughout. kitchen with large island and granite counter top. Tons of upgrades, stainless stain appliances, includes double door stainless refrigerator, washer and dryer. Tank-less water heater. Under sink water filter. Media room with built in surround sounds. Spacious game room upstairs. Covered patio. Many designer upgrades you must see! Landlord pays HOA.