Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2820 Puter Creek Rd
2820 Puter Creek Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1309 sqft
*IMAGES ARE OF ANOTHER RENTAL HOME****SAME OPEN CONCEPT, PLEASE SEE ASSOCIATED DOCS FOR THE FLOOR PLANS AND EXTERIOR ELEVATIONS OF THIS NEW UNIT**** BRAND NEW TRIPLEX AVAILABLE NOW. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THESE UNITS. 2 BED 2.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Ensenada Shores at Canyon Lake
1 Unit Available
1262 Cross Gable
1262 Cross Gable, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1539 sqft
Gorgeous new construction rental! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, granite countertops, and custom cabinets. Spacious master suite with bay window. Within the dining area, there is a beautiful built-in buffet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1171 Lake Island Drive
1171 Lake Island Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Stunning Home in Gated Community with Views of the Lake - Available August 7th: This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house makes you feel right at home the minute you walk in the door.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1
6 Oak Villa Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1211 sqft
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1 Available 08/03/20 Serene 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo Near All You Could Want On Canyon Lake!! - Spacious condo less than a mile from Canyon Lake.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2560 Puter Creek
2560 Puter Creek Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNIT-B ONLY AVAILABLE NOW (THE RIGHT UNIT WHEN FACING THEM). GREAT OPEN LAY OUTS, ALL TILE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS THROUGHOUT, COVERED BACK PORCH, HIGH CEILINGS, BRAND NEW APPLIANCE'S ETC... DON'T MISS THIS ONE.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
114 Gbrv Loop
114 Gbrv Loop, Canyon Lake, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1296 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME ON THE GUADALUPE RIVER BELOW CANYON LAKE DAM. AVAILABLE MID JUNE 2020. 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH, 1 CAR CARPORT, FENCED YARD, & RENT INCLUDES WATER/TRASH. GO FISH/SWIM ANYTIME !! PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Canyon Lake Shores
1 Unit Available
1403 Rhinestone
1403 Rhinestone, Canyon Lake, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1400 sqft
Huge kitchen, lots of cabinets, covered front porch, close to Rebecca Creek Elem. School and Canyon Lake High School. Just minutes from public boat ramps. One small pet is negotiable with pet deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Canyon Lake Village West
1 Unit Available
1393 Laurie
1393 Laurie Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1146 sqft
AVAILABLE 1ST PART OF JULY. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH W/ HUGE GARAGE W/ STORAGE UP IN ATTIC. HOME HAS WOODING BURNING FIREPLACE, FENCED, LITTLE BBQ PATIO IN BACK, & NO CARPET ETC... PET NEGOTIABLE CASE BY CASE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1126 Indian Hollow
1126 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR HWY 281 & FM 306 INTERSECTION ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
254 N Scenic Loop
254 North Scenic Loop, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1410 sqft
HOME CLOSE TO SATTLER W/ GREAT VIEWS, FIREPLACE W/ LOFT OR BEDROOM UPSTAIRS. CLOSE TO POOL AND BOATRAMP. Available after June 1st! Tenant occupied until 5/31, showings will not be available while tenant occupied due to covid-19.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Cypress Cove
1 Unit Available
367 Lamplight
367 Lamplight, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1344 sqft
NORTH SIDE, NICE HOME TUCKED AWAY IN CYPRESS COVE SUBDIVISION. HOME BACKS UP TO A GREEN BELT THAT CONNECTS TO THE GUADALUPE RIVER. CLOSE TO BOAT RAMP, NEIGHBORHOOD PARK/POOL, & FISHING POND. AVAILABLE 1ST PART OF JULY 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
905 Roadrunner Spur
905 Roadrunner Spur, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
Please verify all information. Pets negiotable. Background check and sex offender checks will be done on all adults. Pets negotiable.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
739 Hillside Loop
739 Hillside Loop, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1314 sqft
Please verify all information. Background check and sex offender checks will be done on all adults. Pets negotiable.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Cypress Cove
1 Unit Available
125 Lakeview Ct
125 Lakeview Ct, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1268 sqft
3/2/2 in a quiet neighborhood. Located in a cul de sac. Close to the community park, boat ramp and pool. Tiled floors throughout the entire house. Energy efficient house with covered patio and porch. Ceiling fans in each room.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
440 Clearview Canyon
440 Clearview Canyon, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW, RENT INCLUDES WATER BILL. NICE LAYOUT, 2 BIG BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS, ALL TILE FLOORING, W/ ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES & WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. COME VIEW TODAY. APPLY AT WWW.CANYONLANDCOMPANY.NET

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1140 Indian Hollow
1140 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1150 sqft
NICE NEWER DUPLEX'S BY FM 306 AND HWY 281 INTERSECTION, SECLUDED ON A CUL DE SAC. AVAILABLE NOW APRIL 2020. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS ALL TILE FLOORING AND NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. COME SEE HOME TODAY !! PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. (CASE BY CASE)

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Cypress Cove
1 Unit Available
639 Rimrock Cove
639 Rimrock Cove, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1244 sqft
Great, next to new home! First months rent special $850! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! All bedrooms spacious with walk in closets. Tranquil back yard to watch the deer.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
112 Clearwater Court
112 Clearwater Court, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1416 sqft
One level condo located off of FM 306. Vaulted ceilings in living room, dining room, large master bath with walk in closet.

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1090 Indian Hollow
1090 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
NEW 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CUSTOM DUPLEX UNIT. AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF JULY 2020. SO MANY UPGRADES FROM GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGH OUT, CUSTOM CABINETS, STAIN-LESS APPLIANCES, MODERN WOOD LIKE CERAMIC TILE ETC...

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Tamarack Shores
1 Unit Available
1457 Willow Drive
1457 Willow Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
Furnished or Unfurnished Home Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Built-In bookcases, Ceiling Fans, Breakfast Bar, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator and Large Deck Area, Neighborhood Park & Pool Access.

Last updated March 14 at 07:05pm
1 Unit Available
1660 McIver Road
1660 McIver, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1378 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - MONTHLY Rental. Welcome Home to your Fabulous Hill Country Ranch Home in Canyon Lake, TX. Great ranch property w/ breathtaking views in 270 deg. Boasts 3 bdr/2 bath home, 2 car detached garage with Effic. Apt.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1173 Brook Valley Drive
1173 Brook Valley Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
936 sqft
Canyon Lake Dreamhome. FULLY FURNISHED Month to Month rental. Giant Tiny Home...... 936 SF 2 bd/2 bath with Covered FULL RV Hookup. Picturesque amazing Hill Country Views.
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
117 Units Available
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.
City Guide for Canyon Lake, TX

"Well I guess you were right. / The Bluebonnets are worth the drive and / Now I'm here in Canyon Lake alone. / I know you came here / When you were down and feeling blue. / And it helped you sort out the pieces on your own." --Roger Creager, "Fun All Wrong"

Home to over 21,000 residents and a growing favorite for vacationers alike, Canyon Lake is the type of town a person can easily fall in love with. For most people, the thought of moving here is cause enough for excitement. The hard work of finding an apartment on the other hand not so much. If you're looking forward to the big move but are unsure about the logistics of finding places for rent in Canyon Lake, you're in luck. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Canyon Lake, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Canyon Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

