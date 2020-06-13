125 Lakeview Ct

Amenities
3/2/2 in a quiet neighborhood. Located in a cul de sac. Close to the community park, boat ramp and pool. Tiled floors throughout the entire house. Energy efficient house with covered patio and porch. Ceiling fans in each room. Has attached dog deck that drops down to a dog run. Has motion activated lights around the perimeter. Custom cabinets and granite counter-tops throughout. Electric smooth glass top stove. Trash is included. Fridge, washer and dryer could be negotiated to be left in the rental.