125 Lakeview Ct
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

125 Lakeview Ct

125 Lakeview Ct · No Longer Available
Location

125 Lakeview Ct, Canyon Lake, TX 78070
Cypress Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
3/2/2 in a quiet neighborhood. Located in a cul de sac. Close to the community park, boat ramp and pool. Tiled floors throughout the entire house. Energy efficient house with covered patio and porch. Ceiling fans in each room. Has attached dog deck that drops down to a dog run. Has motion activated lights around the perimeter. Custom cabinets and granite counter-tops throughout. Electric smooth glass top stove. Trash is included. Fridge, washer and dryer could be negotiated to be left in the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Lakeview Ct have any available units?
125 Lakeview Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canyon Lake, TX.
What amenities does 125 Lakeview Ct have?
Some of 125 Lakeview Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Lakeview Ct currently offering any rent specials?
125 Lakeview Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Lakeview Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Lakeview Ct is pet friendly.
Does 125 Lakeview Ct offer parking?
Yes, 125 Lakeview Ct does offer parking.
Does 125 Lakeview Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Lakeview Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Lakeview Ct have a pool?
Yes, 125 Lakeview Ct has a pool.
Does 125 Lakeview Ct have accessible units?
No, 125 Lakeview Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Lakeview Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Lakeview Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Lakeview Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 Lakeview Ct has units with air conditioning.
