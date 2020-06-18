All apartments in Canyon Lake
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1171 Lake Island Drive

1171 Lake Island Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1171 Lake Island Drive, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
APPLICATION PENDING stunning Home in Gated Community with Views of the Lake - Available August 7th: This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house makes you feel right at home the minute you walk in the door. The home is located in the gated community of Kings Point and features an open floor plan, tile floors throughout, high ceilings, new appliances, granite counter tops, lots of natural light, walk in closet, stack washer/dryer included, wrap around porch with a 360 degree view of the county side and lake. Outside, tenants can enjoy the breeze on the covered back deck, the wild life passing through, lake access and the serenity this property offers. We are not really interested in pets and are looking for tenants that will care for the property as if it was their own. Call the office to schedule a showing or for more information. 512-396-4580

(RLNE5835650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1171 Lake Island Drive have any available units?
1171 Lake Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canyon Lake, TX.
What amenities does 1171 Lake Island Drive have?
Some of 1171 Lake Island Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1171 Lake Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1171 Lake Island Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 Lake Island Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1171 Lake Island Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1171 Lake Island Drive offer parking?
No, 1171 Lake Island Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1171 Lake Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1171 Lake Island Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 Lake Island Drive have a pool?
No, 1171 Lake Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1171 Lake Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 1171 Lake Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1171 Lake Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1171 Lake Island Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1171 Lake Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1171 Lake Island Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
