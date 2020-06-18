1171 Lake Island Drive

Amenities

APPLICATION PENDING stunning Home in Gated Community with Views of the Lake - Available August 7th: This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house makes you feel right at home the minute you walk in the door. The home is located in the gated community of Kings Point and features an open floor plan, tile floors throughout, high ceilings, new appliances, granite counter tops, lots of natural light, walk in closet, stack washer/dryer included, wrap around porch with a 360 degree view of the county side and lake. Outside, tenants can enjoy the breeze on the covered back deck, the wild life passing through, lake access and the serenity this property offers. We are not really interested in pets and are looking for tenants that will care for the property as if it was their own. Call the office to schedule a showing or for more information. 512-396-4580



