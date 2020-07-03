938 Walnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground garage

Hard to find a 3-2 with a full 2 car garage in this rent price range. Nice floor plan and great location close to the freeway, shopping and restaurants. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. No yard work as that is taken care of by the owner. Notice these amenities, facilities & features you get for Mistletoe Park-Exercise Stations, Pavilion, Picnic Area, Playground, Walking Trail & Mistletoe Hill is a 6-acre park with 3 acres of an open playfield. Walking Trail Information: Mistletoe Park-.3 miles