938 Walnut Street
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:42 PM

938 Walnut Street

938 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

938 Walnut Street, Burleson, TX 76028
Mistletoe Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
Hard to find a 3-2 with a full 2 car garage in this rent price range. Nice floor plan and great location close to the freeway, shopping and restaurants. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. No yard work as that is taken care of by the owner. Notice these amenities, facilities & features you get for Mistletoe Park-Exercise Stations, Pavilion, Picnic Area, Playground, Walking Trail & Mistletoe Hill is a 6-acre park with 3 acres of an open playfield. Walking Trail Information: Mistletoe Park-.3 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

