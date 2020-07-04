All apartments in Burleson
Last updated May 17 2019 at 5:55 PM

924 Joshua Drive

924 Joshua Drive · No Longer Available
Location

924 Joshua Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Joshua Drive have any available units?
924 Joshua Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 924 Joshua Drive currently offering any rent specials?
924 Joshua Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Joshua Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 Joshua Drive is pet friendly.
Does 924 Joshua Drive offer parking?
No, 924 Joshua Drive does not offer parking.
Does 924 Joshua Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Joshua Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Joshua Drive have a pool?
No, 924 Joshua Drive does not have a pool.
Does 924 Joshua Drive have accessible units?
No, 924 Joshua Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Joshua Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 Joshua Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 924 Joshua Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 Joshua Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

