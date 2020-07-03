All apartments in Burleson
Burleson, TX
922 Walnut Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:06 AM

922 Walnut Street

922 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

922 Walnut Street, Burleson, TX 76028
Mistletoe Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single-level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in ideal location, near shopping, dining, entertainment!
Designer neutral paint throughout, with quality carpet and wood-laminate flooring! Full size washer and dryer hookups in separate utility room. Attached garage, private fenced yard, and patio. Kitchen includes microwave, dishwasher, and electric oven-range. Spacious closets, and sprinkler system.

APPLY ONLINE AT CITYWIDEREM.COM

All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Walnut Street have any available units?
922 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 922 Walnut Street have?
Some of 922 Walnut Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
922 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 922 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 922 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 922 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 922 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 922 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 922 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 922 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 922 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

